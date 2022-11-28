SuperCom climbs 7%, bags a $4.25M project in Northern California
Nov. 28, 2022 9:03 AM ETSPCBBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- SuperCom (SPCB) announced today that its fully-owned subsidiary, Leaders in Community Alternatives (LCA) has won a new project contract with a Northern California county to provide adult reentry services.
- LCA has provided services in this county for many years, including adult day reporting services and electronic monitoring.
- This new project, which expands the scope of reentry services from several community-based sites to now also include jail-based sites, is valued at up to $4.25M over 5 years, or approximately $850,000 estimated per year, consisting of an initial 3-year term with two optional one-year extensions.
- Project launch and generation of recurring revenues are expected to commence in the first half of 2023.
- Stock up 7.3% during pre-market.
Comments