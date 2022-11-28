SuperCom climbs 7%, bags a $4.25M project in Northern California

Nov. 28, 2022
  • SuperCom (SPCB) announced today that its fully-owned subsidiary, Leaders in Community Alternatives (LCA) has won a new project contract with a Northern California county to provide adult reentry services.
  • LCA has provided services in this county for many years, including adult day reporting services and electronic monitoring.
  • This new project, which expands the scope of reentry services from several community-based sites to now also include jail-based sites, is valued at up to $4.25M over 5 years, or approximately $850,000 estimated per year, consisting of an initial 3-year term with two optional one-year extensions.
  • Project launch and generation of recurring revenues are expected to commence in the first half of 2023.
  • Stock up 7.3% during pre-market.

