Salesforce Q3 results likely to be 'generally positive' but some weakness abounds: Wedbush

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) is slated to report third-quarter results on November 30 and while the software sector has seen some weakness amid the global economy, investment firm Wedbush Securities believes the Marc Benioff-founded company is likely to show "generally positive" results, albeit with some weakness.

Analyst Dan Ives, who has an outperform rating and a $215 price target on Salesforce (CRM), noted that industry cloud deal activity has continued to be strong in general, with Tableau and MuleSoft performing better than expected, with the deal pipeline still solid going into the next three to six months.

"That said, the softer macro is clearly at play as a number of deals we were tracking took longer to get done but ultimately closed before the end of the quarter on the sales/marketing front," Ives wrote in a note to clients.

The analyst added that Salesforce (CRM) is likely to "at least hit and slightly exceed Street estimates" while also providing confidence for Wall Street in the company's story during this "near-term macro storm."

A consensus of analyst estimates believe Salesforce (CRM) will earn an adjusted $1.22 per share on $7.83B in revenue.

Looking ahead, Ives added that Salesforce (CRM) is focused on four growth pillars, including expanding Customer 360.

"As Customer 360 has become Salesforce’s bread and butter, the company is continuously focused on innovating its product base within Customer 360 staying ahead of competition," Ives explained.

The analyst added that a broad portfolio of customers using a multi-cloud adoption continues to be a "large opportunity" for the company, with an annual recurring revenue of 72-300 times for 5-7 cloud customers.

"As multi-cloud adoption has been a priority for the company, customers with 4+ clouds represent roughly 20% of total customers driving roughly ~85% of total [annual recurring revenue]," Ives posited.

Ives also noted that there could be a possibility for Salesforce (CRM) to go on the "offensive" when it comes to additional acquisitions, including going after private and smaller public players as valuations have come down.

Last week, Deutsche Bank cut estimates ahead of Salesforce's (CRM) third-quarter results, noting concerns over macro uncertainty and the impact of foreign exchange.