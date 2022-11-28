TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on Monday was downgraded to an Equal Weight investment rating from Overweight by analysts at Wells Fargo Securities. They said the maker of airplane parts faces softening demand and higher costs that will limit its ability to make acquisitions.

The stock slipped 4.2% by 10:08 a.m. ET in trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

“TransDigm (TDG) has historically been highly acquisitive, and prior deals have driven stock performance well above other aerospace companies,” Matthew Akers, analyst at Wells Fargo, said in the Nov. 28 report. “Given the company's growing scale, it may be more difficult for TransDigm (TDG) to find targets.”

TransDigm’s (TDG) highly profitable aftermarket business, which makes money from repairing and overhauling aircraft, is likely to slow from 43% growth this year to pre-pandemic levels, according to Wells Fargo. This year’s surge in activity is like past cycles when airlines jumpstarted their maintenance after putting it on hold during a crisis.

The company also faces higher borrowing costs as it refinances debt that matures in the next few years. The Federal Reserve this year has raised interest rates in an effort to raise the value of the U.S. dollar as inflation hovers near 40-year highs.

“Consensus forecasts interest expense coming down after FY23, which we think is unlikely as TransDigm (TDG) has indicated paying down debt is a low priority,” the report said.

The bank cut its price target for TransDigm (TDG) to $660 a share from $735 based on a multiple of 26 times a 2024 earnings estimate of $25.37 a share.

TransDigm’s (TDG) stock this year had gained 2% through Nov. 25, contrasting with a 16% decline for the Standard & Poor’s 500 index (SP500).

Seeking Alpha columnist Leo Nelissen rates TransDigm as a Buy on its strong place in the aerospace supply chain and recent valuation.