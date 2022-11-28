Kintara adds 26% on FDA Fast Track status for breast cancer candidate
Nov. 28, 2022 9:26 AM ETKintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Nano cap biotech Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) climbed ~26% pre-market Monday after announcing that the FDA granted Fast Track Designation for product candidate REM-001 as a treatment for patients with cutaneous metastatic breast cancer (CMBC).
- REM-001 has undergone four Phase 2/3 clinical trials in CMBC patients who previously received chemotherapy and/or failed radiation therapy and indicated 80% complete responses.
- The company is looking for funds as it plans to resume a 15-patient study for REM-001 in CMBC ahead of a Phase 3 trial.
- The FDA offers the Fast Track designation to accelerate the development and review of drugs targeted at serious conditions with unmet medical needs. It allows developers to communicate frequently with the regulator on plans for clinical studies.
- If certain criteria are met, such programs will also be able to win Accelerated Approval and Priority Review, enabling the treatments to reach patients sooner.
The rally in Kintara (KTRA) shares comes at a time when the company has lost more than 90% of its value over the past 12 months, underperforming the broader market, as shown in this graph.
