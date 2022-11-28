Nabriva Therapeutics rallies on positive topline results from Phase 1 trial of XENLETA
Nov. 28, 2022 9:22 AM ETNabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) shares jumps on positive topline results from their Phase 1 clinical trial that assessed the safety and pharmacokinetics of oral and intravenous XENLETA® in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.
- The data indicate that the PK of XENLETA in CF patients is consistent with that observed in previous single-dose healthy volunteer studies evaluating the approved oral and IV dosing for adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
- In addition, XENLETA was well-tolerated and the adverse event profile in CF patients was consistent with that described across our clinical program.
- "We look forward to sharing the complete results with the medical community in the first half of 2023.” said Christine Guico-Pabia, M.D., MBA, MPH, Nabriva’s CMO.
- NBRV +9.68% premarket to $2.38.
Comments