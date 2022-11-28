Nabriva Therapeutics rallies on positive topline results from Phase 1 trial of XENLETA

Nov. 28, 2022 9:22 AM ETNabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) shares jumps on positive topline results from their Phase 1 clinical trial that assessed the safety and pharmacokinetics of oral and intravenous XENLETA® in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.
  • The data indicate that the PK of XENLETA in CF patients is consistent with that observed in previous single-dose healthy volunteer studies evaluating the approved oral and IV dosing for adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
  • In addition, XENLETA was well-tolerated and the adverse event profile in CF patients was consistent with that described across our clinical program.
  • "We look forward to sharing the complete results with the medical community in the first half of 2023.” said Christine Guico-Pabia, M.D., MBA, MPH, Nabriva’s CMO.
  • NBRV +9.68% premarket to $2.38.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.