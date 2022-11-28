First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) -3% pre-market Monday after J.P. Morgan downgraded shares to Neutral from Overweight while raising its stock price target to $190 from $147, citing valuation after closing Friday at $171.43, its highest level since 2009, and nearly doubling YTD.

Solar and clean energy shares have far outgained the broader market this year, sparked by the announcement of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, which includes tax breaks for rooftop solar installations.

"With the stock up more than 120% over the past four months, we believe the 'easy money' has now been made," JPM analyst Mark Strouse said, but he believes current shareholders should maintain their holdings as bookings should remain strong.

Strouse also said U.S. solar module supply could exceed U.S. demand within the next several years, potentially weighing on incremental ASPs.

First Solar (FSLR) said CEO Mark Widmar has said the Inflation Reduction Act was the key catalyst that led the company to choose the U.S. for its planned $1.1B factory.