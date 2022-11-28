Peraso stock plummets on announcing $2.45M registered direct offering
Nov. 28, 2022 9:30 AM ETPeraso Inc. (PRSO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) to raise $2.45M with a registered direct offering of an aggregate of 2.45M shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) at an offering price of $1.00/share (or $0.99 per pre-funded warrant).
- The pre-funded warrants will be immediately exercisable at a nominal exercise price of $0.01 per share and may be exercised at any time until all of the pre-funded warrants are exercised in full.
- Additionally, in a concurrent private placement, the company will issue to the investor unregistered common stock purchase warrants to purchase up to 3.675M shares of common stock.
- The private placement warrants have an exercise price of $1.36 per share and are exercisable for a period of five years beginning six months from the date of issuance.
- The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for the company's operations, including the development of its 5G products, and working capital and general corporate purposes.
- The registered direct offering and concurrent private placement are expected to close on or about November 30, 2022.
- Shares are trading down 19.12% premarket.
Comments