Twilio dips as Jefferies cuts, citing low conviction, 'sustained headwinds' to growth

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) shares fell on Monday as Jefferies downgraded the cloud communications software company, citing a low conviction in the fact it can grow revenue at 30% or more, as well as "sustained headwinds" to the company's growth in the near-term.

Analyst Samad Samana moved their rating on Twilio (TWLO) to hold from buy, while also cutting their price target to $50 from $110, noting that the outlook is not as attractive as it once was, especially in light of a disappointing analyst day.

"Twilio successfully selling the Software solutions in its portfolio has been a key part of our thesis that has not materialized," Samana wrote in a note to clients, adding that the segment's revenue growth has slowed from the low 50s to low 40s and recent steps to improve it may work, but progress is likely to be slow.

"Compounding matters, we believe demand for front-office software and contact center solutions has slowed more broadly, which we expect to impact demand for [Twilio's] software solutions portfolio as well," Samana added.

Twilio (TWLO) shares fell 1.7% to $47.76 in early trading.

In addition, Samana added that macro headwinds and company-specific issues are likely to result in slower growth, noting that there has been a slowdown in consumer activity and tightening of marketing budgets could lead to slower messaging activity.

As such, it's likely that Twilio (TWLO) could face a slowdown from headcount reductions and the need to hire different sales reps could hurt near-term growth.

Earlier this month, Twilio (TWLO) launched a healthcare and life sciences segment to help improve patients' experiences and health outcomes.

Analysts are mostly cautious on Twilio (TWLO). It has a BUY rating from Seeking Alpha authors, while Wall Street analysts also rate it a BUY. On the other hand, Seeking Alpha's quant system, which consistently beats the market, rates TWLO a HOLD.