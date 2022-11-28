China Evergrande is said to seek creditor approval for restructuring proposals early 2023
Nov. 28, 2022 9:38 AM ETChina Evergrande Group (EGRNY), EGRNFBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- China Evergrande Group (OTC:EGRNF) (OTC:EGRNY), the troubled property developer with over $300B in liabilities, is seeking to gain approval from its creditors for its debt restructuring proposals by as soon as end-February, Reuters reported Monday, citing the company's lawyers.
- The formerly prominent Chinese developer has found itself at the heart of the country's property crisis, having failed to make coupon payments on its dollar debt toward the end of 2021.
- Bloomberg reported earlier this month that Evergrande (OTC:EGRNF) told its offshore creditors that it plans to present a restructuring proposal as early as the first week of December. The proposal was said to possibly include swapping debt for shares in the company's Hong Kong-listed auto and property management units.
- Meanwhile, sources told Reuters that the developer's debt restructuring proposal could involve "using domestic assets and offering them as additional credit enhancement to secure offshore creditor approval."
- An investor in Evergrande (OTC:EGRNF) unit Fangchebao reportedly filed a winding-up petition against the company in June because it failed to make good on an agreement to buy back shares of the unit from the investor.
Comments