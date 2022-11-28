Virgin Atlantic selects Nuvei as a payment partner
Nov. 28, 2022 9:40 AM ETNuvei Corporation (NVEI), NVEI:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI), the Canadian fintech company has partnered with one of the world’s most prominent airlines, Virgin Atlantic.
- By partnering with Nuvei, Virgin Atlantic will provide customers with a frictionless payment experience; enabling them to pay using the methods they know and trust, globally.
- The agreement gives Virgin Atlantic access to Nuvei’s proprietary modular platform designed to boost acceptance rates and accelerate revenue.
- The global travel industry is projected to have a market volume of $992.1B by 2026, where 73% of the total revenue will be generated through online sales by 2026, making digital payments instrumental to industry growth.
- “We have always shown a commitment to accelerating business for the travel industry and our recent partnerships in the space are reflective of this,” said Philip Fayer, Nuvei Chair and CEO.
