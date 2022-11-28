Virgin Atlantic selects Nuvei as a payment partner

Nov. 28, 2022 9:40 AM ETNuvei Corporation (NVEI), NVEI:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI), the Canadian fintech company has partnered with one of the world’s most prominent airlines, Virgin Atlantic.
  • By partnering with Nuvei, Virgin Atlantic will provide customers with a frictionless payment experience; enabling them to pay using the methods they know and trust, globally.
  • The agreement gives Virgin Atlantic access to Nuvei’s proprietary modular platform designed to boost acceptance rates and accelerate revenue.
  • The global travel industry is projected to have a market volume of $992.1B by 2026, where 73% of the total revenue will be generated through online sales by 2026, making digital payments instrumental to industry growth.
  • “We have always shown a commitment to accelerating business for the travel industry and our recent partnerships in the space are reflective of this,” said Philip Fayer, Nuvei Chair and CEO.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.