Shifting consumer tastes prompted Barclays to cut their rating on Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) and Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) to Sell-equivalent ratings on Monday.

A team of analysts led by Benjamin M. Theurer indicated that cattle cycle dynamics and shifting appetites for protein among consumers feeling the impact of inflation make the space increasingly difficult for investors. This is particularly so for beef and alternative protein-focused firms like Tyson and Beyond Meat, in the team’s view.

“Consumers globally are tightening their wallets, and we are seeing US consumers trading down to cheaper beef and chicken cuts, with some South American buyers switching out of these proteins entirely into eggs and beans, for example,” Theurer wrote. “Alternative meats may be less appealing for the same reason, given affordability issues.”

He added that the “worst is yet to come” for profitability dynamics in the space, likely in 2024 through 2025. As such, both Tyson (TSN) and Beyond Meat (BYND) were downgraded from Equal Weight to Underweight with price targets trimmed from $13 to $10 and $89 to $58, respectively.

By contrast, BRF SA (BRFS) was upgraded to Equal Weight and JBS SA (OTCQX:JBSAY) was maintained at an Overweight rating based upon valuation. The latter’s price target was nonetheless trimmed from $40 to $30 due to the aforementioned issues in terms of protein demand and profitability.

Chicken was highlighted as the “protein to be in” for investors amid these dynamics, making Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) a top pick.

“In our view, PPC continues to offer upside potential, as the company’s margins should normalize heading into next year,” Theurer commented. “Even with short-term commodity bird prices remaining under pressure, impacting margin , we believe PPC’s diversified portfolio provides protection. With some birds priced separately from commodities, we believe the company has some downside protection that will lead to industry outperformance for FY23 and beyond.”

He maintained a $29 price target on Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC), suggesting modest upside from Monday’s opening price of just over $26.

Read more on the recent avian flu outbreak impacting poultry production.