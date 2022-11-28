JPMorgan updated ratings across the casino sector on Monday as it looks to put what was a tough year for investors in the rear-view mirror.

The firm upgraded both Wynn Resorts (WYNN) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) to Overweight from Neutral, while keeping Las Vegas Sands (LVS) slotted at Overweight.

Analyst Joseph Greff and team think the theses across the casino operators are similar with the Macau recovery expected to eventually lead to outperformance for the beaten-down stocks

"We don’t see these stocks as being well-owned and the shareholder lists for these companies today looks totally different than pre-pandemic. We look at LVS as the large cap way to play this recovery, WYNN the mid-cap way and MLCO the small cap way."

Outside the Macau sector, JP downgraded Penn National Gaming (PENN) to Neutral from Overweight on a call tied largely to valuation

"Shares are within reach of our $39 year-end 2023 price target and we see the stock possessing less upside than either LV Strip centric or LV Local casino peers, so we see it as a relative underperformer."

JPMorgan's price target on PENN assumes that PENN can trade at a blended 7.2X 2024 EV/EBITDAR. Greff and team think that PENN’s Interactive segment generates a profit in 2023, and that its regional business can sustain recent EBITDA margin gains, the latter similar to peers.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) was also lowered at JPMorgan with the rating being cut to Underweight from Neutral

The bearish view is based on the expectation for a longer runway and more risk to achieving online sports betting profitability than peers. Ahead of a potential recession in the U.S., there is also a reminder that gross gaming revenue and sports betting handles correlate strongly with GDP. A price target of $12 was assigned to DKNG. Shares of DKNG fell 3.39% in early trading on Monday,

