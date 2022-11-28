Facebook hit with €265M fine from Irish privacy regulator
Nov. 28, 2022 10:06 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Facebook (NASDAQ:META) is absorbing a €265M fine from Ireland's data privacy regulator Monday over data made available that had been scraped from the site from 2018-2019.
- The penalty (about $277M in dollar terms) brings fines issued by Ireland to Meta Platforms to almost €1B overall. Ireland's Data Privacy Commissioner had issued a record fine of €405M to Instagram in September.
- Ireland's watchdog has a key European role in regulating U.S. tech giants as they tend to set up EU headquarters in the country. And it has 13 more inquiries outstanding into Meta Platforms.
- Along with the fine, Facebook was also ordered to make a range of corrective measures. Meta says it made changes to its system during the time in question, including removing the ability to scrape features using phone numbers.
