Tenaya's gene therapy for a form of heart disease gets FDA orphan drug designation

Nov. 28, 2022 10:08 AM ETTenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (TNYA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) on Monday said the U.S. FDA had granted an orphan drug designation to its gene therapy product candidate TN-401 for the treatment of a form of heart disease.
  • TN-401 is being developed for the treatment of arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC), in which the muscular walls of the heart break down and increase the risk of abnormal heartbeat and sudden death.
  • The FDA's orphan drug designation program expedites the development and evaluation of a drug or biological product to prevent a rare disease or condition.
  • The designation is the first for a gene therapy for ARVC, Tenaya (TNYA) said in a statement.
  • Shares of the micro-cap clinical-stage biotech rose 4.4% to $2.64 in morning trading.

