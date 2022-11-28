In an effort to increase financial flexibility for its Canadian retail credit card customers, Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has launched a new digital credit card installment plan solution, called PaySmart, it said on Monday.

Customers can choose to break down their eligible credit card purchases of more than $100 in three, six or 12 equal monthly payments with no interest charges and a monthly fee of up to 0.9%.

Purchases are made within existing credit limits via PaySmart, so no credit checks or approvals are required, the Canadian lender said.

"BMO's PaySmart is another example of BMO's Digital First strategy in action, focused on building a digitally-enabled, future-ready bank that drives real financial progress for our customers," said Mat Mehrotra, BMO's Chief Digital Officer.

BMO is entering the Buy Now, Pay Later space that gained tremendous traction during the low interest rate regime around two years ago. But BNPL lenders have taken a hit in the past year as funding costs, for instance, climb in the face of two-decade high rates.

In January, Mastercard Track signed on BMO Moneris Solutions for B2B payments in Canada.