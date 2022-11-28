TC Bio Pharma to raise $7.35M in direct equity offering

Nov. 28, 2022 10:30 AM ETTC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • TC Bio Pharma (NASDAQ:TCBP) on Monday has announced direct stock offering of $7.35M in private placement deal with healthcare-focused and institutional investors.
  • The agreement includes the sale of 1.47M American Depositary Shares (ADSs) with the accompanying Series A and Series B warrants at a combined price of $5 each.
  • The clinical stage biotechnology company intends to use the net proceeds for general working capital purposes.
  • Closing of the offering is expected on Nov. 30, 2022.
  • TCBP shares are down 17% in early session on Monday to trade at $5.62.
  • Earlier (Nov. 22): TC Biopharm begins phase 2B study evaluating Omnimmune to treat acute myeloid leukemia

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.