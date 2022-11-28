TC Bio Pharma to raise $7.35M in direct equity offering
Nov. 28, 2022 10:30 AM ETTC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- TC Bio Pharma (NASDAQ:TCBP) on Monday has announced direct stock offering of $7.35M in private placement deal with healthcare-focused and institutional investors.
- The agreement includes the sale of 1.47M American Depositary Shares (ADSs) with the accompanying Series A and Series B warrants at a combined price of $5 each.
- The clinical stage biotechnology company intends to use the net proceeds for general working capital purposes.
- Closing of the offering is expected on Nov. 30, 2022.
- TCBP shares are down 17% in early session on Monday to trade at $5.62.
