Hempacco and Sonora Paper Company disclose a new joint venture

Nov. 28, 2022 10:35 AM ETHPCOBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Hempacco (HPCO) opens Hempacco Paper, a new joint venture division focused on penetrating the cannabis industry with smoking paper products.
  • The joint venture agreement with Sonora Paper is to manufacture, market, and distribute hemp blunt wraps, hemp tubes, and hemp smoking cones based on SPCI's intellectual property.
  • "The products and techniques we have spent the past 10 years developing will reach a wider audience," stated Daniel Kempton, Director of Sonora Paper Company. "and progress and development will happen much more rapidly through this partnership with Hempacco."

