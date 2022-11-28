Hempacco and Sonora Paper Company disclose a new joint venture
- Hempacco (HPCO) opens Hempacco Paper, a new joint venture division focused on penetrating the cannabis industry with smoking paper products.
- The joint venture agreement with Sonora Paper is to manufacture, market, and distribute hemp blunt wraps, hemp tubes, and hemp smoking cones based on SPCI's intellectual property.
- "The products and techniques we have spent the past 10 years developing will reach a wider audience," stated Daniel Kempton, Director of Sonora Paper Company. "and progress and development will happen much more rapidly through this partnership with Hempacco."
