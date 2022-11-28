STMicroelectronics gives share repurchase program report

Nov. 28, 2022
  • STMicroelectronics (STM) announces full details of its common share repurchase program disclosed via a press release dated July 1, 2021.
  • The program was approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 27, 2021 and by the supervisory board.
  • Company announces the repurchase on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, in the period between Nov 21, 2022 to Nov 25, 2022, of 110,645 shares (equal to 0.01% of its issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share of EUR 37.0375 and for an overall price of ~EUR4.1M.
  • Company holds in total ~7M treasury shares, which represents ~0.8% of the company’s issued share capital.

