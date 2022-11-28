Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) stock dropped 4.2% in Monday morning U.S. trading as investors continue to assess the Swiss bank's disclosures last week about new stock that it's offering to raise capital, asset outflows it has seen in recent weeks, and its expectation for a Q4 loss before taxes of over CHF 1B.

In a filing the bank made on Friday related to the stock offering, the company said the Federal Reserve plans to investigate Credit Suisse (CS) in relation to Archegos Capital "through a resolution that includes monetary penalties and certain remedial measures."

Credit Suisse's (CS) bonds also fell and five-year credit default swaps, which indicates risk surrounding the company's ability to pay its debt, surged 53 basis points to a record high of 398 bps on Friday, Reuters reported, citing S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

The company's stock has dropped 64% in the past year and 74% in the past three years, as it suffered multi-billion dollar losses after both Greensill Capital and Archegos failed early last year.

In trading in Switzerland, Credit Suisse (CS) stock fell as much as 5.4% on Monday, dropping for 10 straight sessions, and is on track to its longest losing streak since 2011, according to Bloomberg data.

Last week, CS said Q4 loss before taxes could amount to as much as CHF 1.5B (USR$1.6B) and it disclosed final terms of its rights offering to existing shareholders that will sell shares at a discount.