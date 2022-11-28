Crinetics says FDA didn’t clear Phase 2 study request for hyperinsulinism drug

Nov. 28, 2022 11:03 AM ETCrinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRNX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

FDA Headquarters - White Oak Campus

hapabapa

  • Clinical-stage biotech Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) announced Monday that the FDA did not greenlight its investigational new drug application (IND) for the Phase 2 clinical study of CRN04777, an oral therapy for congenital hyperinsulinism (HI).
  • The FDA has informed Crinetics (CRNX) on Nov. 22 over the phone that the agency cannot greenlight the proposed Phase 2 clinical study, which is set to be the first clinical trial for the candidate in the U.S. The FDA expects to detail the reasons behind its decision within 30 days.
  • Previously, CRN04777 has undergone a Phase 1 single- and multiple-ascending dose clinical trial after Germany cleared a clinical trial application.
  • In March, Crinetics (CRNX) announced topline results from the study based on data from 27 healthy volunteers who received once-daily doses of CRN04777 (30 mg, 60 mg, or 120 mg) or placebo for ten days.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.