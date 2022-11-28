Crinetics says FDA didn’t clear Phase 2 study request for hyperinsulinism drug
Nov. 28, 2022 11:03 AM ETCrinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRNX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Clinical-stage biotech Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) announced Monday that the FDA did not greenlight its investigational new drug application (IND) for the Phase 2 clinical study of CRN04777, an oral therapy for congenital hyperinsulinism (HI).
- The FDA has informed Crinetics (CRNX) on Nov. 22 over the phone that the agency cannot greenlight the proposed Phase 2 clinical study, which is set to be the first clinical trial for the candidate in the U.S. The FDA expects to detail the reasons behind its decision within 30 days.
- Previously, CRN04777 has undergone a Phase 1 single- and multiple-ascending dose clinical trial after Germany cleared a clinical trial application.
- In March, Crinetics (CRNX) announced topline results from the study based on data from 27 healthy volunteers who received once-daily doses of CRN04777 (30 mg, 60 mg, or 120 mg) or placebo for ten days.
