Jefferies analyst Daniel Fannon upgraded Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) to Buy from Hold on Monday as the alternative asset manager's "unique business model allows for multiple avenues of EPS growth (new investment & buybacks) and is on the cusp of improving organic growth trends in 2023."

While the broader U.S. stock indexes are in the red, Affiliated Managers (AMG) shares gained 0.5% in Monday late morning trading.

Fannon noted that the company is on track for record performance fees in 2022. "The strength in performance fees is a solid leading indicator for potentially improved gross sales, as well as the prospect of reduced redemptions," the analyst wrote in a note to clients.

He sees liquid alternatives well positioned as headwinds from certain quantitative strategies diminish and inflows accelerate into 2023 even in a less favorable economic backdrop.

"Beyond the improving backdrop for liquid alternatives, AMG's private markets business has also been a consistent contributor as secular demand for these products remains high," he said.

Fannon's Buy rating contrasts with the SA Quant system rating of Hold and aligns with the average Wall Street rating of Buy.

