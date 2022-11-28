Biocytogen enters antibody agreement with ADC Therapeutics
Nov. 28, 2022 10:31 AM ETADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals has entered into an evaluation and option agreement with ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT).
- Biocytogen will grant ADC Therapeutics a license to evaluate Biocytogen’s proprietary antibodies against three tumor targets, with an option to license selected antibodies at a later date for global ADC development and commercialization.
- Under the agreement, Biocytogen will provide ADC Therapeutics with monoclonal and/or biparatopic antibodies directed against three tumor targets, generated through Biocytogen’s Project Integrum.
- “We look forward to evaluating the fully human antibodies from Biocytogen’s proprietary discovery platform, which have the potential to accelerate the development of our novel ADCs.” said Patrick van Berkel, PhD, CSO of ADC Therapeutics.
