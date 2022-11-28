Cyber Monday: Adobe says 'ton of momentum' to lead to record online sales

Nov. 28, 2022 11:29 AM ETAdobe Inc. (ADBE)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor1 Comment

Modern Computer Keyboard With A Shopping Cart On A Cyber Monday Button

MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Consumers looking for deals to fill their Christmas and holiday shopping lists are on track for setting a record for Cyber Monday sales that is being driven by new demand as much as higher prices.

That's according to data from Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), which on Monday released its Adobe Analytics data that said consumers are expected to spend between $11.2B and $11.6B on Cyber Monday--which would result in the biggest online shopping day of the year, and of all time. Adobe (ADBE) said the expected Cyber Monday sales follow those of the $9.12B spent online on Black Friday, and Thanksgiving's online sales of $5.29B.

By comparison, Adobe (ADBE) said Cyber Monday sales totaled $10.7B last year.

Vivek Pandya, lead analyst for Adobe Digital Insights, said that based on consumer activity over the weekend, and heavy discounts from retailers, "There is a ton of [spending] momentum heading into Cyber Monday."

Adobe (ADBE) said some of the highlights from its Cyber Monday data showed a huge rise over the weekend in online sales of toys, which had a daily sales average of 383% more than in October. Other notable areas of growth came from jewelry, up 230%, sporting goods, which rose 239% and apparel, up by 217% from October's daily average.

Consumers have also shown more willingness to use buy-now, pay-later options, which during the week of November 21 to November 27 rose 68% from a year ago and mobile shopping from their phones, as Adobe (ADBE) said made up 52% of online orders during the weekend.

Adobe (ADBE) said that consumers looking for Cyber Monday discounts would be best-served to consider products such as computers, which are expected to peak at 27% off of listed prices; toys, down 33%; and TVs, set to have a peak decline of 15% during the day.

For its part, Adobe (ADBE) shares dipped into the red Monday, and the company's stock price has given up more than 40% this year.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.