Purepoint Uranium ups private placement offering
Nov. 28, 2022 11:45 AM ETPurepoint Uranium Group Inc. (PTUUF), PTU:CABy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Purepoint Uranium Group (OTCQB:PTUUF) on Monday said it increased the offering size of the non-brokered private placement to $3.75 million, from $2 million.
- Under private placement, up to 53,571,429 flow-through units at a price of $0.07 per unit are issuable.
- Each flow-through unit consists of one common share of the company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.
- Each whole warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share at $0.105 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.
