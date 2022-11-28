Viasat's new satellite passes key final test

Nov. 28, 2022 11:51 AM ETViasat, Inc. (VSAT)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Satellite on planet background

koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

  • Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) said its ViaSat-3 satellite is on track toward its flight configuration after finishing its Final Integrated Satellite Test.
  • The ViaSat-3 constellation is intended to tap the Ka-band frequencies to offer a step up in bandwidth with the flexibility to move to address demand changes.
  • FIST testing ensured that the satellite continued to perform as expected after mechanical and thermal stress tests.
  • "We can now progress to the final buildup for flight and look forward to finishing the satellite soon and preparing it for transport from Boeing's facility in El Segundo, Calif., to Cape Canaveral, Fla.," said Viasat's Dave Ryan.
  • The first two satellites in the ViaSat 3 constellation are planned to focus on the Americas and EMEA, while a third will then focus on Asia Pacific to complete global satellite coverage.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.