Viasat's new satellite passes key final test
Nov. 28, 2022 11:51 AM ETViasat, Inc. (VSAT)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) said its ViaSat-3 satellite is on track toward its flight configuration after finishing its Final Integrated Satellite Test.
- The ViaSat-3 constellation is intended to tap the Ka-band frequencies to offer a step up in bandwidth with the flexibility to move to address demand changes.
- FIST testing ensured that the satellite continued to perform as expected after mechanical and thermal stress tests.
- "We can now progress to the final buildup for flight and look forward to finishing the satellite soon and preparing it for transport from Boeing's facility in El Segundo, Calif., to Cape Canaveral, Fla.," said Viasat's Dave Ryan.
- The first two satellites in the ViaSat 3 constellation are planned to focus on the Americas and EMEA, while a third will then focus on Asia Pacific to complete global satellite coverage.
