Pelangio Exploration increases size of private placement up to C$0.72M

Nov. 28, 2022 12:02 PM ETPelangio Exploration Inc. (PGXPF), PX:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Pelangio Exploration (OTCPK:PGXPF) has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement from aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$0.6M to aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$0.72M.
  • The Offering will consist of the sale of units at a price of C$0.03/Unit, where Each Unit consists of one common share and one Common Share purchase warrant.
  • Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of C$0.05 for a period of three years from the initial closing date of the Offering.
  • Gross proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes, including land maintenance costs.

