Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) raised spot prices Monday for all carbon hot rolled, cold rolled and coated steel products by a minimum of $60/short ton, effective immediately on all new orders.

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) spiked initially on the news but fell back, currently -4%, as market participants do not believe the move will result in significantly higher prices.

Participants had expected a price hike by Christmas in a bid to try to stop prices from declining more and to put a floor in the market.

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) hiked spot prices by $75/st in August, but according to Argus Media, U.S. hot-rolled coil Midwest ex-works assessment plunged $35/st on August 30, and Midwest HRC prices have since slumped 30% to $628/st on November 22.

Shares of steel peers U.S. Steel (X), Nucor (NUE) and Steel Dynamics (STLD) show slight losses Monday.

Continued weakness in steel futures could delay a material re-rating as the market parses the impact on Cleveland-Cliffs' (CLF) performance, JR Research writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.