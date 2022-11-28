Lantheus announces approval for ultrasound enhancing agent in China

Nov. 28, 2022 12:05 PM ETLantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Echocardiogram

Pijitra Phomkham/iStock via Getty Images

  • U.S. healthcare supplier Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) announced Monday that regulators in China approved an import drug license for its ultrasound-enhancing agent marketed as Definity in the U.S.
  • The decision by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) allows the company’s partner, China Resources Double-Crane Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, to sell Definity with a local brand name.
  • With the approval, Definity injection will be permitted to better visualize the left ventricular endocardial border and for patients with less-than-optimal conventional echocardiography.
  • “We congratulate our partner, CR Double-Crane, on the successful approval of DEFINITY in China, which further expands our global presence,” Lantheus (LNTH) Chief Executive Mary Anne Heino remarked.
  • In March 2012, Lantheus (LNTH) struck an agreement with CR Double-Crane to supply Definity for sales in China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

