Activision Blizzard gains on report Microsoft likely offering EU concessions

Nov. 28, 2022 12:12 PM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT), ATVI, SONYBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments

Activision Presents The Ultimate Fan Experience, Call Of Duty XP 2016

Rich Polk/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is likely to soon offer the European Union concessions in order to dismiss objections to its $69B deal to acquire Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), Reuters reports.
  • Activision Blizzard stock (ATVI) bumped up to a new leg Monday following the news, up 1.4%.
  • Sony (NYSE:SONY) has jumped to a 0.3% gain.
  • Notably, the key piece of Microsoft's plan would be a 10-year licensing deal with Sony (SONY) - the key critic of the deal, worried that its market-leading PlayStation console might lose access to Activision's annual best-selling Call of Duty game franchise among others, according to the report.
  • The EU's antitrust enforcer, the European Commission, is facing a January deadline to lay out its statement of objection - a formal list of competition concerns.
  • Activision Blizzard rose slightly earlier amid multiple upgrades on Wall Street. Meanwhile, Microsoft's deal is reportedly likely to draw an antitrust lawsuit from the Federal Trade Commission.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.