Activision Blizzard gains on report Microsoft likely offering EU concessions
Nov. 28, 2022 12:12 PM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT), ATVI, SONYBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is likely to soon offer the European Union concessions in order to dismiss objections to its $69B deal to acquire Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), Reuters reports.
- Activision Blizzard stock (ATVI) bumped up to a new leg Monday following the news, up 1.4%.
- Sony (NYSE:SONY) has jumped to a 0.3% gain.
- Notably, the key piece of Microsoft's plan would be a 10-year licensing deal with Sony (SONY) - the key critic of the deal, worried that its market-leading PlayStation console might lose access to Activision's annual best-selling Call of Duty game franchise among others, according to the report.
- The EU's antitrust enforcer, the European Commission, is facing a January deadline to lay out its statement of objection - a formal list of competition concerns.
- Activision Blizzard rose slightly earlier amid multiple upgrades on Wall Street. Meanwhile, Microsoft's deal is reportedly likely to draw an antitrust lawsuit from the Federal Trade Commission.
