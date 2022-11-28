Queensland Gold to acquire lithium property in Quebec, announces private placement
Nov. 28, 2022 12:17 PM ETQueensland Gold Hills Corp. (MNNFF), OZAU:CABy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Queensland Gold Hills (OTCQB:MNNFF) said Monday it entered into an agreement with privately-held Canadian Mining House and certain investors in CMH to acquire a 100% interest in the 86 square kilometer Mia lithium property in the James Bay area of Quebec, Canada.
- Total consideration for the property consists of 13 million common shares of the company, C$500,000 and C$1 million in exploration expenditures.
- The company will earn a 100% interest in the property on the closing date.
- CMH has directed that a portion of the acquisition shares and cash be issued and paid to its nominees.
- CMH will retain up to a maximum of a 3% net smelter returns royalty, of which up to 1% can be repurchased by the company at any time prior to commercial production for C$1 million.
- No finder's fee is payable in connection with the acquisition.
- The property is subject to an existing 2% net smelter returns royalty granted by CMH (as assignee) in favor of Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) on certain minerals claims forming a part of the property, as well as an existing 2% net smelter returns royalty granted by CMH in favor of Eastmain Resources on certain mineral claims forming part of the property.
- On the closing date, the company will assume the obligations under these existing royalties.
- The company will be conducting a non-brokered private placement of up to 12.5 million units at a price of C$0.10 per unit for gross proceeds of up to C$1.25 million.
