Queensland Gold to acquire lithium property in Quebec, announces private placement

Nov. 28, 2022
  • Queensland Gold Hills (OTCQB:MNNFF) said Monday it entered into an agreement with privately-held Canadian Mining House and certain investors in CMH to acquire a 100% interest in the 86 square kilometer Mia lithium property in the James Bay area of Quebec, Canada.
  • Total consideration for the property consists of 13 million common shares of the company, C$500,000 and C$1 million in exploration expenditures.
  • The company will earn a 100% interest in the property on the closing date.
  • CMH has directed that a portion of the acquisition shares and cash be issued and paid to its nominees.
  • CMH will retain up to a maximum of a 3% net smelter returns royalty, of which up to 1% can be repurchased by the company at any time prior to commercial production for C$1 million.
  • No finder's fee is payable in connection with the acquisition.
  • The property is subject to an existing 2% net smelter returns royalty granted by CMH (as assignee) in favor of Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) on certain minerals claims forming a part of the property, as well as an existing 2% net smelter returns royalty granted by CMH in favor of Eastmain Resources on certain mineral claims forming part of the property.
  • On the closing date, the company will assume the obligations under these existing royalties.
  • The company will be conducting a non-brokered private placement of up to 12.5 million units at a price of C$0.10 per unit for gross proceeds of up to C$1.25 million.

