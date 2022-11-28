Zero-COVID driven disruption for the auto supply chain combined with the ascendance of domestic competitors in China are shaking the auto sector on Monday.

A bulk of US, Japanese, and European automakers saw their shares slide on Monday as protests raged across China, provoking concerns on supply chains that crisscross the country.

“In China, lockdowns are currently increasing, not decreasing,” BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) CEO Oliver Zipse said to reporters at an event just a day after the Urumqi fire that has sparked widespread unrest. “I am worried about how we get out of the lockdown situation in future quarters. There is no visibility that China has a solution.”

Increasing worries about further lockdowns are now matched by worker protest movements seen in the case of Apple in the tech space, and looming fears of a potential government crackdown. For the likes of Tesla (TSLA), General Motors (GM), Toyota (TM), Ford (F), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), and more that operate plants in the country, the production headache of pandemic policies does not appear to be disappearing any time soon.

On the demand side, the rise of domestic automakers like BYD Company (OTCPK:BYDDY) and Nio Inc. (NIO) has aroused concern. This is especially so as political influence abounds in the industry, often favoring “national champions” over international competitors. As of late, Stellantis’ (STLA) joint venture with Guangzhou Automobile Group was shuttered in the country with CEO Carlos Tavares pointing to the interference of local officials as a key contributor to the closure.

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), for example, is said to be seeing its market share contract by 4% since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. It currently operates a similar joint venture alongside SAIC Motor.

Heading into 2023, the competitive dynamics in the industry are likely to ignite a price war, according to Jefferies.

“We expect a challenging year for the OEM segment, with the honeymoon stage of early NEV adoption coming to an end,” the firm’s analysts warned. “Intensified competition under a price war led by Tesla, removal of EV subsidies and a rising lithium price could see margins collapse.”

Ford (F) has already signaled its appetite to cut prices on new offerings in China to match Tesla while GM continues to pursue EV growth in the market, per state sources. Yet, domestic competitors that continue to dent global automakers’ market share in the region are crucial to monitor in Jefferies’ view.

The analysts expect BYD Company to be the “clear price maker in the sweet spot mass market and a pioneer exporter in Europe in 2023” while Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) is likely to gain share as hybrid vehicles grow in popularity. The latter is also considered a leader in terms of operational efficiencies. The analysts selected BYD and Li Auto as top picks above Polestar (PSNY) and Volvo-parent Geely and Nio Inc. (NIO).

Still, not all Chinese manufacturers were viewed positively as XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) was listed at the bottom of the domestic pecking order. In fact, XPeng (XPEV) was downgraded to a Sell-equivalent rating on Monday amid the increasing competition in the industry.

“In 2023, XPeng faces tough competition with existing models reaching the end of their life cycles and a weak product pipeline that will likely continue to drag sales into 2023,” the analysts wrote. “With order intake < deliveries, we believe XPeng will have no choice but to cut prices to win back market share, thus impacting margins and delaying its breakeven timeline.”

