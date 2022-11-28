Markets 'underpricing' chances of higher rates in 2023, St. Louis Fed's Bullard says

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said Monday that markets continue to underestimate the risk that Federal Reserve policymakers may be more aggressive with interest-rate increases next year.

"Markets are underpricing the risk that the FOMC will have to be more aggressive rather than less aggressive in order to contain the very substantial inflation that we have in the U.S.," Bullard told MarketWatch in a virtual interview. Fed officials, including Fed chief Jerome Powell, have signaled in recent weeks that slower rate hikes may be on the horizon, while the ultimate level of rates could be higher than previously expected.

For rates to reach restrictive territory to bring inflation down to the Fed's objective, he still believes the Federal Open Market Committee needs to get the benchmark rate to the bottom end of the 5%-7% range, and staying there in 2023 and into 2024. Policymakers, meanwhile, projected in September that the federal funds rate will reach 4.6% in 2023.

The U.S. central bank has lifted its overnight lending rate from nearly zero to a current target range of 3.75%-4.0%, marking its most aggressive tightening cycle since the 1980's. The first 250 bps of tightening was "just getting to neutral," where interest rates neither boost nor hinder economic growth, Bullard said, arguing there's still "a ways to go to get to" a restrictive level.

Amid heightened jitters about a recession hitting the U.S. economy in 2023, Bullard doesn't think a downturn "is inevitable," though he expects growth to come in below-trend in a move that could help tame inflation.

Earlier, New York Fed's Williams sees inflation subsiding on tighter policy, easing supply pressures.