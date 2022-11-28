Kroger earnings are on tap: Eyes on inflation impact, margins and Albertsons merger drama

Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) is setting up as a little bit of a battleground stock on Wall Street ahead of the grocery store operator's earnings report on December 1. While Kroger (KR) is expected to post a sixth consecutive quarter of revenue growth, gross margin could disappoint with inflation pressure being felt with food input, labor, and transportation costs.

Wells Fargo previewed that Kroger (KR) looks poised to deliver another solid result in Q3 as inflation continues to drive industry strength. The firm expects a solid EPS beat and raised its full year view on Kroger, although it warned that it will be difficult for the company to impress investors. Analyst Edward Kelly thinks accelerating pricing should drive identical sales strength, but that catalyst is said to have peaked and share shift to value formats look to be growing. Wells Fargo stuck with an Underweight rating on Kroger ahead of the report and made the point that one of the most favorable backdrops in food retail history is seemingly poised to end in 2023.

Evercore ISI disagrees and thinks there still a favorable risk-reward profile on Outperform-rated Kroger (KR) with food inflation likely to be higher for longer and trade-down into food at home categories holding up. Analyst Dave Palmer tipped that the most recent data suggests further price increase are likely into the first half of 2023 to help support margins.

In general, analysts are still cautious on Kroger with 7 Buy-equivalent ratings stacking up to 12 Hold-equivalent ratings and 2 sell-equivalent ratings. However, over the last 90 days 12 of the last 14 EPS revisions on KR have been to the upside.

On Seeking Alpha, author Yannick Frey is bullish on Kroger with the Albertsons merger called a strong catalyst. The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Kroger also just stepped up to a Strong Buy rating.

The Kroger (KR) earnings report could also include an update on the Albertsons (ACI) merger timeline with the deal in the crosshairs of regulators and Congress.

Heading into the report, Kroger trades close to a 14-week high and is still up 8.1% on a year-to-date basis. Shares of Kroger are sitting just slightly below their 200-day moving average. Options trading is implying a swing of 6.4% for Kroger after it reports. The grocery store stock gained 7.4% after the last earnings report.