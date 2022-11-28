SPAC PMV to redeem shares, but continue as publicly traded shell company

SPAC PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (OTCPK:PMVC) plans to redeem all its outstanding Class A shares but remain a public traded entity on the OTC market.

The SPAC said in a statement that it intends to redeem 2M outstanding Class A shares the are subject to redemption for approximately $10.09 per share. The roughly 3M shares held by the company's sponsors will remain listed.

Holders of the Class A shares will also have the option of swapping their shares one-for-one with unlisted Class C shares, plus a pro rata share of the 200K Class C shares held in trust. The company warned, however, that the value of the Class C shares is expected to be "highly uncertain."

PMV said that it intends to continue to pursue business opportunities as a blank check shell company. The SPAC was launched by Associated Capital (AC) in September 2020 with a focus on securing a deal in the consumer sector, raising $175M through an initial public offering.

PMV shares are currently traded OTC. The company delisted its shares from NYSE in September.

