Global X prefers defensive equities to close out 2022

Nov. 28, 2022 1:21 PM ETHealth Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV), XLU, VHT, XLPIDU, IXJ, IYH, IYK, VDC, VPU, XBI, IHI, KXI, JXI, RHS, PSL, FXG, FXH, FXU, PSCU, FSTA, FHLC, FUTY, UTESBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor

Financial rising graph and chart with lines and numbers

ismagilov

Exchange traded fund issuer Global X recently said that it prefers equities to fixed income to close out the remaining days of 2022. The firm added that it leans towards safety and defensive names amid ongoing economic uncertainty.

Global X, with its $37B assets under management and 100 ETFs, outlined in an investment note: “We expect market volatility to remain elevated through the interest rate hiking cycle. At this stage, we prefer equities over fixed income because real yields are still in negative territory.”

Volatility remains a current headwind as investors grapple with a Federal Reserve that is looking to bring down elevated inflation levels.

Global X added: “We increased focus on defensive segments with strong cash flows. Preferred sectors include Health Care, Consumer Staples, and Utilities while discretionary consumption remains an area of concern.”

For investors that agree with Global X's point of view, here are a few ETFs that track the sectors spotlighted by the firm:

Health Care ETFs: (NYSEARCA:XLV), (NYSEARCA:VHT), (XBI), (IHI), (IXJ), (IYH), (FHLC), and (FXH).

Consumer Staples ETFs: (NYSEARCA:XLP), (VDC), (IYK), (KXI), (FSTA), (RHS), (PSL), and (FXG).

Utilities ETFs: (NYSEARCA:XLU), (VPU), (FUTY), (IDU), (FXU), (JXI), (UTES), and (PSCU).

In other related financial news, Deutsche Bank argued Monday that a recession in the U.S. has become more likely by mid-2023.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.