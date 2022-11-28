Exchange traded fund issuer Global X recently said that it prefers equities to fixed income to close out the remaining days of 2022. The firm added that it leans towards safety and defensive names amid ongoing economic uncertainty.

Global X, with its $37B assets under management and 100 ETFs, outlined in an investment note: “We expect market volatility to remain elevated through the interest rate hiking cycle. At this stage, we prefer equities over fixed income because real yields are still in negative territory.”

Volatility remains a current headwind as investors grapple with a Federal Reserve that is looking to bring down elevated inflation levels.

Global X added: “We increased focus on defensive segments with strong cash flows. Preferred sectors include Health Care, Consumer Staples, and Utilities while discretionary consumption remains an area of concern.”

For investors that agree with Global X's point of view, here are a few ETFs that track the sectors spotlighted by the firm:

Health Care ETFs: (NYSEARCA:XLV), (NYSEARCA:VHT), (XBI), (IHI), (IXJ), (IYH), (FHLC), and (FXH).

Consumer Staples ETFs: (NYSEARCA:XLP), (VDC), (IYK), (KXI), (FSTA), (RHS), (PSL), and (FXG).

Utilities ETFs: (NYSEARCA:XLU), (VPU), (FUTY), (IDU), (FXU), (JXI), (UTES), and (PSCU).

In other related financial news, Deutsche Bank argued Monday that a recession in the U.S. has become more likely by mid-2023.