Workday Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 28, 2022 5:35 PM ETWorkday, Inc. (WDAY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.84 (-23.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.59B (+19.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WDAY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 24 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 11 downward.
