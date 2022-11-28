Intuit Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 28, 2022 5:35 PM ETIntuit Inc. (INTU)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.20 (-21.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.5B (+24.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, INTU has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Intuit Q1 2023 Earnings Preview: A Great Company At A Not-So-Great Price
