NetApp Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 28, 2022 5:35 PM ETNetApp, Inc. (NTAP)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.33 (+3.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.67B (+6.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NTAP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.
