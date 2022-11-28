Bilibili Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 28, 2022 1:38 PM ETBilibili Inc. (BILI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.65 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $785.22M (-2.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BILI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.
Comments