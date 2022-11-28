Cerence Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 28, 2022 1:39 PM ETCerence Inc. (CRNC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.22 (-135.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $56.07M (-42.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CRNC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
