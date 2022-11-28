Baozun Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 28, 2022 1:39 PM ETBaozun Inc. (BZUN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (+142.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $242.03M (-17.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BZUN has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
