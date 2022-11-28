Carlyle Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
- Carlyle (NASDAQ:CG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.97 (-4.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.07B (+67.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.
