Citi Trends Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 28, 2022 1:42 PM ETCiti Trends, Inc. (CTRN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.02 (-101.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $186.62M (-18.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CTRN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
