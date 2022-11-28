MGM Resorts said to be looking at acquiring Entain

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) is reported to have increased interest in acquiring its BetMGM joint venture partner Entain Plc. (OTCPK:GMVHF). Sources told the Off Shore Gaming Association blog that MGM may seek to acquire all of Entain or its North American operations.

Entain (OTCPK:GMVHF) turned down an all-stock takeover bid from MGM in January of 2021, as well as a cash and stock offer from DraftKings (DKNG) in September 2021.

Roundhill Investment's Will Hershey added some weight to the report by stating he continues to believe there is a "high likelihood" of MGM re-engaging in takeover discussions with Entain in an attempt to nab control of BetMGM. The 50-50 joint venture is noted to have has firmly established its platform as a top three player in both iGaming and online sports betting alongside FanDuel and DraftKings.

Hershey also reminded that MGM has signaled its interest in online gaming outside of the U.S. via its purchase of Leovegas earlier in the year. Amid the new investing climate, Entain's (OTCPK:GMVHF) profitability with the European and U.K. operations is also highlighted as attractive.

Entain (OTCPK:GMVHF) shed 0.68% in London on Monday. Shares of MGM Resorts (MGM) fell 2.29% in afternoon trading. The casino stock gave back an early gain when investors bid up Macau-related names due to the license renewal overhang being removed.