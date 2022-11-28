Compass Minerals Q4 Earnings Preview
Nov. 28, 2022 5:35 PM ETCompass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.24 ( vs. -$1.65 for the period ending Sep. 2021) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $227M (+7.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CMP has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
Comments