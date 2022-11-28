"I think there's a path where the unemployment rate goes to 4.5%, if things go well," New York Federal Reserve President John C. Williams told reporters after he spoke on a Economic Club of New York webinar on Monday. That compares with the 3.7% unemployment rate seen in October.

While his base case is not for a recession, Williams acknowledged that the economy is "growing well below trend" and downside risks have increased. "A negative shock globally could tip us into recession. I hope that's not the case, but clearly the risk is out there," he said.

As he said during his speech, Williams still sees a need for the Federal Reserve to push interest rates to a point where they're "sufficiently restrictive," though he didn't specify a range. With the federal funds target rate range currently at 3.75%-4.00%, he estimated the rate is slightly above the neutral rate — the point at which the interest rate neither boosts nor hinders the economy.

"My baseline view is we'll need to raise rates further from where they are now," he said, and the Fed is "likely to keep it there for all of next year.

Also on Monday, St. Louis Fed President said he expects the key rate will need to reach the bottom end of the 5%-7% range and stay there for all of next year.

Earlier, Williams said he expects inflation to subside due to tighter monetary policy, easing supply pressures