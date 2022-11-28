Hewlett Packard Enterprise Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 28, 2022 2:05 PM ETHewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.39B
- Over the last 2 years, HPE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 15 downward.
- HPE stock dropped after the company lowered its full-year adjusted earnings guidance to $1.96-$2.04 per share last month.
- Free cash flow for the year is estimated to be between $1.7B and $1.9B, compared to estimates of $1.79B.
- Citi analyst Jim Suva, who has a sell rating on HP Enterprise (HPE), noted that it's possible that the company is near its earnings per share and cash flow reductions, but it's not there yet, even as HP Enterprise management talks up demand.
- Q3 Earnings Recap: The Spring, Texas-based HP Enterprise (HPE) reported third-quarter results in-line with expectation, notching a $0.48 adjusted earnings per share and $6.95B revenue; however, the unfavorable currency movements and supply chain issues led to weak outlook.
