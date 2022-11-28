Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) fell sharply on Monday after COVID-related protests in China and rising case counts created some concerns on production or supply chain slowdowns for the electric vehicle maker.

Of note, Polestar (PSNY) has a production hub in Chengdu, which is one of the major cities in China that has seen demonstrators clash with police over COVID rules.

Earlier in the month, Polestar (PSNY) management reiterated a full-year target of delivering about 50K units for the year and mentioned that Q4 should be a record delivery quarter. On the product front, the electric Polestar 3 SUV was unveiled in October and is scheduled to roll off the production line in Chengdu some time next year to be followed by a second production run in 2024 from Volvo’s South Caroline plant.

Shares of Polestar (PSNY) fell 14.00% in late afternoon trading on Monday.

