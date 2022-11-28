Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) said Monday it will proceed with construction of the €588M ($616.2M) Keliber lithium project in Finland, as it seeks a foothold in the European battery metals market.

The €359M construction of the Kokkola lithium hydroxide refinery will mark the first phase in the development of the Keliber project, which Sibanye (SBSW) moved last month to increase its interest to 85% from the ~30% stake it acquired in February.

Sibanye said the construction of the Kokkola refinery will be followed by development of the Syvajarvi open pit mine, the Rapasaari mine, and the Paivaneva concentrator.

Concentrate produced at the concentrator plant will be trucked 66 km to the Kokkola refinery, with the refinery poised to produce ~15K tons/year of battery-grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate, the company said.

Sibanye (SBSW) said the Keliber project currently has open pit and underground ore reserves of 12.7M metric tons grading 0.92% lithium hydroxide, with significant exploration potential remaining.

Citing Sibanye's (SBSW) continued operational underperformance across the U.S. palladium, platinum and gold operations, Deutsche Bank recently downgraded the stock.