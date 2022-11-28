Mastercard, Square, Equifax among fintechs in Canadian lobbying group
Nov. 28, 2022
- Mastercard (NYSE:MA), Block's (NYSE:SQ) Square unit, and Equifax (NYSE:EFX) are among a group of ~40 companies that have teamed up to form lobbying group Fintechs Canada, the organization said Monday.
- Formerly called Paytechs of Canada, Fintechs Canada said it's taking a "whole-of-government approach to supporting Canada's emerging fintech ecosystem" by working with policymakers, educating the public, and raising awareness of the benefits of Canada's fintech sector. It's aim is to increase competition and foster innovation in financial services, which will provide Canadians with more choices.
- "With new regulation needed, slow progress on innovation policy, and unbalanced representation in Ottawa, a unified voice for fintech in Canada has never been more important," the association said.
- Other members include Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO); Paytm Labs, part of India's Paytm (PAYTM); Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON), and Wise (OTCPK:WPLCF).
- Since Block's (SQ) acquisition of Afterpay, a provider of Buy Now Pay Later financing, the company has been increasing its presence in Canada, most recently partnering with Canadian brands ahead of the holiday shopping season.
